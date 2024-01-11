en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Mike Adenuga Reclaims Spot as Nigeria’s Second-Richest Person

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Mike Adenuga Reclaims Spot as Nigeria’s Second-Richest Person

Telecommunications magnate Mike Adenuga has reclaimed his title as Nigeria’s second-richest person, pushing Abdul Samad Rabiu to the third spot. This ascent is a result of Forbes’ recent reassessment of Adenuga’s mobile phone network, Globacom, which dramatically amplified his net worth to $7.4 billion.

Adenuga’s Swift Ascent to Wealth

Previously, Adenuga had briefly fallen to the third position following a substantial drop in his net worth. The recalibration by Forbes, however, has reinstated him as Nigeria’s second-richest individual, just behind Aliko Dangote. This reinstatement comes roughly a year and a half after he initially lost his ranking to Rabiu.

Adenuga’s rapid wealth accumulation is noteworthy. His net worth more than doubled in a single week, escalating from $3.4 billion at the start of 2024 to the current $7.4 billion. This swift increase has dramatically altered the landscape of African billionaires, with Adenuga leaping to the fifth position among Africa’s richest individuals.

Globacom: A Telecom Powerhouse

Adenuga’s principal source of wealth is Globacom, Nigeria’s third-largest telecom service provider, which he founded. Despite potential service disruptions due to unsettled interconnect charges with MTN, Globacom has managed to amass millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana and holds approximately 28% of Nigeria’s market share.

In addition to telecom, Adenuga has significant investments in the oil sector through Conoil Producing and Conpetro, as well as a notable 30.63% stake in Sterling Financial Holding. His diverse business interests have not only bolstered his wealth but have also placed him as a prominent player in Africa’s business landscape.

Implications for Nigeria’s Business Landscape

Adenuga’s rise reaffirms the dynamism of Nigeria’s business environment. His success story underscores the potential of the telecom industry as a significant contributor to wealth creation, despite the challenges of unsettled interconnect charges. Furthermore, his significant investments in the oil sector and financial holdings highlight the potential of diversification in wealth accumulation.

0
Africa Business Nigeria
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
22 mins ago
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Ivory Coast, the heart of African football, is set to host the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a long hiatus of 40 years. The curtains rose on January 13, 2024, at the newly-minted Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, marking the commencement of an event filled with anticipation and high stakes. Home Advantage Amid Absence of
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
36 mins ago
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Demanding Stability Amid Power Outages
58 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Demanding Stability Amid Power Outages
Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence
24 mins ago
Slam Poetry in Francophone Africa: A Platform for Confronting Gender-Based Violence
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
32 mins ago
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell Finds 'New Lease of Life' Post Cancer Diagnosis
33 mins ago
BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell Finds 'New Lease of Life' Post Cancer Diagnosis
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
24 seconds
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
2 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
2 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
4 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
4 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
5 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
5 mins
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
5 mins
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
6 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app