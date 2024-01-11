Mike Adenuga Reclaims Spot as Nigeria’s Second-Richest Person

Telecommunications magnate Mike Adenuga has reclaimed his title as Nigeria’s second-richest person, pushing Abdul Samad Rabiu to the third spot. This ascent is a result of Forbes’ recent reassessment of Adenuga’s mobile phone network, Globacom, which dramatically amplified his net worth to $7.4 billion.

Adenuga’s Swift Ascent to Wealth

Previously, Adenuga had briefly fallen to the third position following a substantial drop in his net worth. The recalibration by Forbes, however, has reinstated him as Nigeria’s second-richest individual, just behind Aliko Dangote. This reinstatement comes roughly a year and a half after he initially lost his ranking to Rabiu.

Adenuga’s rapid wealth accumulation is noteworthy. His net worth more than doubled in a single week, escalating from $3.4 billion at the start of 2024 to the current $7.4 billion. This swift increase has dramatically altered the landscape of African billionaires, with Adenuga leaping to the fifth position among Africa’s richest individuals.

Globacom: A Telecom Powerhouse

Adenuga’s principal source of wealth is Globacom, Nigeria’s third-largest telecom service provider, which he founded. Despite potential service disruptions due to unsettled interconnect charges with MTN, Globacom has managed to amass millions of subscribers in Nigeria and Ghana and holds approximately 28% of Nigeria’s market share.

In addition to telecom, Adenuga has significant investments in the oil sector through Conoil Producing and Conpetro, as well as a notable 30.63% stake in Sterling Financial Holding. His diverse business interests have not only bolstered his wealth but have also placed him as a prominent player in Africa’s business landscape.

Implications for Nigeria’s Business Landscape

Adenuga’s rise reaffirms the dynamism of Nigeria’s business environment. His success story underscores the potential of the telecom industry as a significant contributor to wealth creation, despite the challenges of unsettled interconnect charges. Furthermore, his significant investments in the oil sector and financial holdings highlight the potential of diversification in wealth accumulation.