Methodist Church to Inaugurate New Diocese in Idanre with First Bishop Enthronement

The Methodist Church in Nigeria is set to mark a momentous occasion in Ondo State with the formal inauguration of the Diocese of Idanre. Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, will enthrone Rt. Rev’d Falade Matthew as the inaugural Bishop of the new Diocese during a ceremony on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Methodist Church in Idanre. Concurrently, Chief Dele Akinnagbe will be introduced as the first Lay President of the Diocese.

Pre-Inauguration Courtesy Visit

Prior to the inauguration, on Saturday, January 13, Dr. Aba will lead a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Idanre, Oba (Dr) Frederick Aroloye. The Oba, an alumnus of Methodist Primary School in Idanre, expressed his pride in the Methodist Church for its historical contributions to the community, including being the first to establish a diocese in Idanre land.

Invoking Unity among Christian Leaders

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Idanre Local Government Area, Rev’d Tunde Akinkuehin, has encouraged all Christian leaders and well-wishers in the area to participate in the celebration. His calls for unity underscore the importance of the event in strengthening the Christian community in the region.

Confidence in Inauguration Preparations

Chief Dr. Kola Ademujimi, who heads the inauguration committee and has deep ties with the local Methodist Church, expressed confidence in the preparations for the event. The upcoming inauguration of the Diocese of Idanre serves as a reflection of the enduring legacy and continued expansion of the Methodist Church in Nigeria.