Business

Mercy Eke Steps Into 2024 With DJIN Homes and Security Ltd. Endorsement

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Mercy Eke Steps Into 2024 With DJIN Homes and Security Ltd. Endorsement

Setting the tone for a prosperous 2024, Mercy Eke, known for her victorious stint on the ‘Big Brother Naija’ reality show, often referred to as ‘Pepper Dem’, has announced an impressive endorsement deal. Eke, in her Instagram post, revealed the news of her collaboration with DJIN Homes and Security Ltd., radiating excitement and optimism for the fresh beginning.

Aligning with Quality

Emphasizing the brand’s commitment to high standards, Eke stated that she took an extra step to verify the quality of DJIN’s products and services before finalizing the deal. The reality star’s emphasis on quality resonates with her fans, who have often applauded her for her discerning choices and association with reputable brands.

A Leap into Smart Home Solutions

DJIN Homes and Security Ltd, the brand Eke has partnered with, specializes in smart home solutions. The company’s offerings span from smart locks and hotel lock systems to Extra Low Voltage systems (ELVs) and comprehensive home automation services. The partnership marks Eke’s entrance into the realm of high-tech home solutions, expanding her portfolio beyond entertainment and into the tech industry.

Continuing the Success Streak

This collaboration is part of Eke’s ongoing efforts to build robust relationships with esteemed brands. Her winning journey on the ‘Big Brother Naija’ show has paved the way for numerous opportunities, and this latest partnership is a testament to her continued success. As she shared the news, Eke also extended a heartfelt New Year greeting to her fans, reinforcing the bond she shares with her audience.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

