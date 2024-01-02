en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Mercy Aigbe Rings in 46 with Gratitude and Glamour: A Birthday Celebration to Remember

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Mercy Aigbe Rings in 46 with Gratitude and Glamour: A Birthday Celebration to Remember

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe ushered in her 46th year with a splash of glamour and gratitude. The Nollywood star marked the occasion by sharing a series of radiant photos of herself on Instagram, cloaked in a show-stopping pink feathered dress. The ensemble, as bold and vibrant as the celebrant herself, accentuated Aigbe’s elegance and joie de vivre.

A Celebration Wrapped in Gratitude and Style

On her Instagram, Aigbe’s birthday post was brief yet effervescent, reflecting the actress’s enthusiasm about her milestone. ‘Chapter 46 Unlocked 🥂Happy birthday to me! To God be all the glory, honor, and adoration’, she wrote, attributing her journey and achievements to divine grace. The post, brimming with gratitude, set a tone of humble appreciation and joyous anticipation for the coming year.

Adding an interesting twist to her birthday narrative, Aigbe also praised her stylist’s remarkable efforts. With a mere 24-hour notice, her birthday dress was meticulously designed and ready for pick-up upon her return from Osogbo. The anecdote served as a testament to the actress’s popularity and the dedication of her team.

Family, Film, and Future

Complementing Aigbe’s birthday posts, her husband Kazim Adeoti also took to Instagram to honor his wife. He posted a stunning photo of the actress in traditional attire, accompanied by praises for her character. This intimate glimpse into the actress’s personal life added a layer of warmth to the celebration.

Beyond the festivities, Aigbe also seized the opportunity to promote her latest movie, ‘Ada Omo Daddy’. The film is currently showing in cinemas nationwide, adding professional success to her personal joy. With every passing year, Aigbe continues to prove that age is nothing but a number, embracing each new chapter with unwavering determination and grace.

0
Fashion Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Athletes: The New Icons of the Fashion World

By Salman Khan

2024 Hair Trends: From Edgy Pixie Cuts to Warm Color Highlights

By BNN Correspondents

2024 New Year's Honours List Spotlights Fashion and Beauty Luminaries

By Wojciech Zylm

The Rise of Top-Handle Bags: A Timeless Fashion Statement

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 13 mins
Rani Mukerji: A Blend of Charm, Traditional Aesthetics in Nicobar Sari ...
heart comment 0
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shines in Chanel’s New Coco Crush Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK's Jennie Shines in Chanel's New Coco Crush Campaign
Amanda Holden Jokes About ‘Cheese Baby’ in Post-Holiday Instagram Post

By BNN Correspondents

Amanda Holden Jokes About 'Cheese Baby' in Post-Holiday Instagram Post
Rod Stewart Steals the Spotlight at Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Rod Stewart Steals the Spotlight at Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny
First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, Sets ‘Bare Nails’ Manicure Trend

By Rizwan Shah

First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, Sets 'Bare Nails' Manicure Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Hospital Food Scandal: Serving Cold Truths with Warm Meals
17 seconds
Hospital Food Scandal: Serving Cold Truths with Warm Meals
Golden Sixty Sidelined from 2024 Stewards' Cup Due to Leg Issue
41 seconds
Golden Sixty Sidelined from 2024 Stewards' Cup Due to Leg Issue
PTI's Asad Qaiser Advocates for 'Free and Fair' Elections, Criticizes ECP's Role
1 min
PTI's Asad Qaiser Advocates for 'Free and Fair' Elections, Criticizes ECP's Role
Sky Bet's 'Enhanced Accumulator' Highlights Tonight's European Football Action
1 min
Sky Bet's 'Enhanced Accumulator' Highlights Tonight's European Football Action
Sky News Contributor Criticizes ABC's New Year's Eve Coverage for Political Messaging
2 mins
Sky News Contributor Criticizes ABC's New Year's Eve Coverage for Political Messaging
Matthew McConaughey Criticized for Sugar Bowl Sideline Antics as Longhorns Lose
2 mins
Matthew McConaughey Criticized for Sugar Bowl Sideline Antics as Longhorns Lose
2024: The Pivotal Year for Drug Policy Reform in the United States
2 mins
2024: The Pivotal Year for Drug Policy Reform in the United States
Colorado Court Rules Trump Ineligible for Primary Ballot; Wisconsin GOP Leaders Debate EV Infrastructure Bill
2 mins
Colorado Court Rules Trump Ineligible for Primary Ballot; Wisconsin GOP Leaders Debate EV Infrastructure Bill
Lee Carsley: From Coaching England's U21 to Potentially Managing Ireland or Birmingham City?
2 mins
Lee Carsley: From Coaching England's U21 to Potentially Managing Ireland or Birmingham City?
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
8 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app