Business

Mecure Industries’ Shares Skyrocket on Nigerian Stock Market

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Mecure Industries’ Shares Skyrocket on Nigerian Stock Market

In a stunning financial feat, Mecure Industries Plc, a prominent healthcare management group, has witnessed a spectacular surge in its share price since its debut on the Nigerian stock market. After being listed with an initial valuation of N11.84 billion on November 8, 2023, the company’s market value escalated to N43.2 billion within a span of merely two months. This remarkable appreciation marks a net capital gain of N31.36 billion, demonstrating a 264.9% increase in the share price.

Indian Investors Reap Benefits

The uptick in share prices has primarily benefitted the three major Indian investors, the Udanis, who hold a dominating 96.87% stake in the company. Their savvy investment has netted about N30.4 billion in capital gains, highlighting the lucrative opportunity that the company’s listing presented.

Mecure’s Listing Strategy

The company chose to list by way of introduction on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). This method involved the admission of 4.0 billion shares at N2.96 per share, without an additional public offering. This approach necessitates the company to provide regular financial updates and ensure an ample volume of shares for trading, thus stimulating secondary market activity.

Leaders Applaud Mecure’s Market Performance

Temi Popoola, the Group Managing Director of NGX Group Plc, hailed the listing as a paradigm of foreign investment in Nigeria. Simultaneously, Samir Udani, the Chairman of Mecure Industries, underscored the company’s ambitious transformation and expansion plans. Udani also pointed out that even though 70% of the company’s products are imported, there is a considerable potential for expanding local production. Such a move would not only create jobs but also conserve foreign exchange.

The NGX views the addition of Mecure Industries as a significant boost, bridging a gap in healthcare company investments. It also supports the cultivation of a sustainable business within the vital healthcare sector. The meteoric rise of Mecure Industries’ shares and the resultant capital gains bear testimony to the dynamic potential of the Nigerian stock market and the healthcare industry’s pivotal role in it.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

