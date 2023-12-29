Massive Organizational Change: INEC Promotes Over 5,000 Staff Members

In a significant organizational change, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria has announced the promotion of 5,196 staff members spread across the country. This move follows the conclusion of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation, reflecting the outcome of the commission’s internal assessment processes.

A Leap in Career Progression

As per the commission’s bulletin, the promotions were distributed across various grade levels. A notable advancement was seen in higher-level positions: 55 Deputy Directors, positioned at Grade Level 16, were elevated to the rank of Director, on Grade Level 17. Additionally, 54 Assistant Directors at Grade Level 15 ascended to the Deputy Director cadre at Grade Level 16. A total of 338 officers at Grade Level 14 advanced to Assistant Directors at Grade Level 15.

Substantial Promotions Across Grade Levels

The bulk of the promotions, however, impacted officers between Grade Levels 7 and 13. A staggering 4,749 officers witnessed career progression, marking a significant stride in the commission’s staff development efforts.

Retirement and Exemptions

In a concurrent move, four directors of the commission were directed to proceed on terminal leave, aligning with a directive from the Federal Government to retire directors who have served in the public sector for eight years or more. National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, clarified the details of this retirement policy and cited exemptions for specific staff members.

With this large-scale promotion, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demonstrates a strong commitment to the welfare and career development of its staff, setting a precedent for other public sector organizations in Nigeria.