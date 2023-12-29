en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Massive Organizational Change: INEC Promotes Over 5,000 Staff Members

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:40 pm EST
Massive Organizational Change: INEC Promotes Over 5,000 Staff Members

In a significant organizational change, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria has announced the promotion of 5,196 staff members spread across the country. This move follows the conclusion of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation, reflecting the outcome of the commission’s internal assessment processes.

A Leap in Career Progression

As per the commission’s bulletin, the promotions were distributed across various grade levels. A notable advancement was seen in higher-level positions: 55 Deputy Directors, positioned at Grade Level 16, were elevated to the rank of Director, on Grade Level 17. Additionally, 54 Assistant Directors at Grade Level 15 ascended to the Deputy Director cadre at Grade Level 16. A total of 338 officers at Grade Level 14 advanced to Assistant Directors at Grade Level 15.

Substantial Promotions Across Grade Levels

The bulk of the promotions, however, impacted officers between Grade Levels 7 and 13. A staggering 4,749 officers witnessed career progression, marking a significant stride in the commission’s staff development efforts.

Retirement and Exemptions

In a concurrent move, four directors of the commission were directed to proceed on terminal leave, aligning with a directive from the Federal Government to retire directors who have served in the public sector for eight years or more. National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, clarified the details of this retirement policy and cited exemptions for specific staff members.

With this large-scale promotion, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demonstrates a strong commitment to the welfare and career development of its staff, setting a precedent for other public sector organizations in Nigeria.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Ireland's New Pension Reform: More Flexibility in Retirement Planning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
@Business · 17 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

By BNN Correspondents

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
21 seconds
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
53 seconds
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
5 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app