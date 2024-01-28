Mass Wedding in Kebbi: A Beacon of Hope for Widows, Divorcees, and the Financially Disadvantaged

In an unprecedented move, the Kebbi state government in Nigeria orchestrated a mass wedding at the Gwandu Emirate Palace in Birnin Kebbi, providing an opportunity for over 300 widows, divorcees, and financially disadvantaged individuals to tie the knot. The event was a determined effort to alleviate the struggles of these individuals, grappling with the aftermath of divorce, widowhood, or financial impediments obstructing marriage.

Uniting Hearts and Easing Lives

The initiative was steered by Hajia Nafisa Nasir Idris, the wife of the Kebbi Governor, in collaboration with the NANAS foundation, a charitable endeavor of Nafisa Idris. The mass wedding's objective was to curb the escalating numbers of individuals left in the lurch due to divorce or widowhood and those unable to shoulder the costs associated with the sacred institution of marriage.

Government Support for New Beginnings

Extending a helping hand, the government supplied essential household items, including beds, chairs, and kitchen utensils, in addition to food items to the newly wedded couples. A significant highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of dowries, a total sum of 21 million naira, with each bride receiving a substantial amount of seventy thousand naira.

A Ceremony Etching Memories

The ceremony was presided over by Sheik Aminu Daurawa, a revered Islamic cleric from Kano State. It was graced by local government chairmen, influential political figures from Kebbi, and Hisbah officials. The beneficiaries of this unique mass wedding were carefully selected, representing all 21 local government areas within the state, ensuring a fair and inclusive process.