Education

Maritime Professional Forum Calls for Review of Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Maritime Professional Forum Calls for Review of Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme

The Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), a key initiative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has come under critical review by the Maritime Professional Forum in Nigeria. The forum, spearheaded by its president, Segun Akanbi, argues that the NSDP’s decision to send cadets abroad for training, despite NIMASA issuing equivalent licenses, undermines the agency’s own certification.

Unmet Expectations

Launched in 2008, the NSDP aimed to boost maritime capacity by training Nigerian youths in fields such as Marine Engineering, Nautical Sciences, and Naval Architecture at top maritime institutions abroad. However, according to Akanbi, the considerable investment in the NSDP has not borne the expected fruits. The program has further complicated the plight of cadets who fund their own training within Nigeria, necessitating an immediate review.

Reconfiguring the NSDP

While acknowledging the well-meaning intentions of the NSDP, another association member urges for a broader scope. The program has thus far focused solely on fresh cadets, neglecting the need for higher-ranking officers like captains and chief engineers. This member recommends a more encompassing approach that would benefit all levels of seafarers.

Additional Maritime Concerns

Former NIMASA director general, Temisan Omatseye, has raised serious concerns about the safety of indigenous fishing trawlers at sea, claiming that they are under attack from international offshore shipping vessels. Omatseye stresses the need for security agencies to collaborate with coastal communities for intelligence gathering. He also advocates for the establishment of a fishing terminal for trawlers to access bunkering and other necessities.

Meanwhile, Lagos port truck drivers have raised issues with the Truck Transit Park (TTP) ETO call-up regime, claiming it has failed to address the persistent traffic congestion on the port access road. The management of TTP, however, refutes these allegations, asserting that the reports are factually incorrect.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

