Mandela Washington Fellows Advocate for Women's Leadership in Rural Nigeria

The Mandela Washington Fellowship Association of Nigeria recently emphasized the importance of incorporating women into leadership roles, particularly in rural areas, to foster sustainable development and advance social justice. During a panel discussion themed 'Count Her In: Inspiring Inclusion and Empowerment', Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Oluwatoni Adeyemi, highlighted the critical need for addressing gender bias and ensuring women's health issues are not marginalized.

Advertisment

Challenging Gender Bias and Stereotypes

Gender bias and stereotypes often result in the exclusion of women, especially those from marginalized groups, from decision-making bodies and policy forums. This exclusion leads to policies that fail to address their specific needs adequately. Adeyemi stressed the need for leadership and collaboration across government agencies and civil societies to overcome these challenges. She pointed out that socioeconomic factors, including poverty, lack of education, and limited access to resources, further hinder women's participation in policymaking and advocacy efforts.

Empowering Women in Business

Advertisment

At the same event, Chief of Staff at Hervest for Women, Ayobami Awode, and the Lead SME Strategy and Development at Providus Bank, Dami Feyide, spoke about the necessity of supporting women in both rural and urban areas equally. Feyide emphasized the importance of access to the market, funding, and capacity building for women in small and medium-sized businesses to thrive. Providus Bank's commitment to sponsoring and funding a significant number of small and medium businesses annually was highlighted as a key initiative to support women's economic empowerment.

Acknowledging Achievements and Future Collaboration

Several individuals were awarded for their contributions to women's empowerment and development, including Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director of Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative, and Omowale Ogunrinde, Founder of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy. The event underscored the necessity of partnership among like-minded organizations and the continuous support for women to close the gender gap effectively. The emphasis on tenacity and preparedness for business owners was pointed out as essential for success.

This event not only celebrated the achievements and efforts of various individuals and organizations towards women's empowerment but also set the stage for future collaborative efforts. By addressing systemic barriers and fostering an enabling environment for inclusivity, equity, and diversity, significant progress can be made in advancing the well-being and rights of women across Nigeria and beyond.