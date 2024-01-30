Major General Shuaibu Waidi Ascends as Theatre Commander in Battle Against Boko Haram

Major General Shuaibu Waidi, recognized for his significant contributions in the fight against terrorism, has assumed the mantle of Theatre Commander for Northeast 'Operation Hadin Kai', taking over from Major General Gold Chibuisi. This transition is integral in the ongoing military operations against the formidable Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the region.

With a distinguished record as the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7 Div, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, General Waidi has been lauded for his achievements in combating terrorism. His strategic leadership led to the surrender of numerous terrorists and their families, who are now being rehabilitated and reintegrated into society, marking significant progress in the war against terror.

Commitment to Galvanize Troops

During the change of command ceremony at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri, General Waidi expressed his determined commitment to galvanize the troops. His mandate focuses on fulfilling their duties within the rules of engagement and addressing the recent bomb attacks that have shaken the region.

The outgoing Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi, reflected on his tenure and expressed gratitude for the unyielding support he received from the military leadership, the governor of the region, and the local community. Their unwavering commitment played a critical role in the successes achieved. Major General Chibuisi also acknowledged the media and humanitarian community for their crucial roles in the non-kinetic aspects of combating the insurgency.