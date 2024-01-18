en English
MAG Responds to Deadly Landmine Blast in Nigeria with Emergency Education Campaign

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
The heart of Ngala, Nigeria, was shattered on January 10th when a deadly landmine explosion claimed eight lives. The tragic incident has provoked a swift and heartfelt response from Mines Advisory Group (MAG), an organization that has been actively engaged in the area since 2019. MAG’s CEO, Darren Cormack, expressed deep sorrow over the horrific event and reiterated the group’s ongoing commitment to eradicating such threats.

A Swift Response to Tragedy

In reaction to the devastating incident, MAG has launched an emergency Digital Explosive Ordnance Risk Education campaign. The objective of this initiative is to disseminate critical safety information to the residents of the affected area through various social media platforms. This digital outreach is an extension of MAG’s ongoing efforts to educate and protect communities from the dangers of unexploded ordnance and landmines.

Past Successes and Future Plans

Since its engagement in Ngala, MAG has reached out to more than 26,000 individuals through over 1,300 face-to-face risk education sessions. These efforts, complemented by radio broadcasts, have been instrumental in delivering life-saving messages to the community. With their commitment to safety undeterred, MAG plans to integrate these educational programs into school curriculums starting this year.

The Unseen Threat of Landmines

The incident in Ngala serves as a grim reminder of the invisible dangers posed by remnants of conflict, which continue to pose a threat to innocent lives. The explosion has brought to light the urgent need for increased awareness and education regarding the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance. Cormack reaffirmed MAG’s commitment to advocating for victims, survivors, and communities globally. Their mission is clear: to strive for a world where such threats no longer exist.

Africa Human Rights Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

