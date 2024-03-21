Madonna University Founder Claims: Only Our Graduates Maintain Virginity

Madonna University, Nigeria, stands unique in its educational ethos, as asserted by its founder, Reverend Father Emmanuel Edeh. Boasting an unparalleled commitment to moral discipline, Edeh claims that female students entering as virgins graduate retaining their virginity, a testament to the institution's strict moral code.

Advertisment

Enforcing Discipline and Morality

The university's distinctive approach includes a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual immorality, secret cultism, examination malpractice, bullying, and the use of hard drugs. Reverend Father Edeh emphasizes that the university's strict policies and 100% residency requirement on campus ensure that students are under continuous guidance and surveillance. This setup not only fosters academic excellence but also maintains the highest standards of moral discipline.

Global Recognition and Unique Claims

Advertisment

Edeh's bold statement about the virginity of its female graduates has caught the attention of potential suitors worldwide. According to him, individuals from countries like the UK, USA, Germany, and England have expressed interest in marrying virgins and see Madonna University as the go-to institution for such matches. This claim not only highlights the university's moral stance but also its growing international reputation.

Academic Rigor and Residential Policy

Beyond its moral codes, Madonna University enforces strict academic and residential policies. With mandates like an 85% attendance requirement for students and 100% course coverage expectation from lecturers, the university ensures academic diligence. Its compulsory on-campus residency aids in effective monitoring, guidance, and counseling, thereby creating a conducive environment for students' holistic development.

As the first private Catholic university in Nigeria, founded in 1999, Madonna University's unique approach to education, combining academic rigor with moral discipline, sets it apart. While its claims regarding the virginity of its graduates may spark debate, there's no denying the institution's commitment to creating a safe and morally upright academic environment. This unique blend of academics and morals may indeed be shaping a new paradigm in higher education.