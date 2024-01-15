Life Insurance Fuels Growth in Nigeria’s Insurance Industry Premiums

In a recently released report by Intelpoint on Nigeria’s insurance industry, life insurance has emerged as the prime mover of the country’s insurance premiums. This development comes amidst a backdrop of limited growth and adoption in the industry, which despite being one of the oldest sectors in Nigeria, has less than 1% of the population under insurance coverage.

Life Insurance: A Significant Contributor

One of the most striking revelations from the report is the dramatic surge in life insurance premiums. From a modest 43 billion Naira in 2010, life insurance premiums have soared to 309 billion Naira in 2022. This impressive growth is marked by the dominance of individual and group life insurance policies, which account for 39% and 34% of the premiums, respectively.

The Impact of Legislation

A significant factor in this upward trend is legislation mandating group life insurance for any company with a workforce exceeding five employees. However, despite compulsory third-party insurance for vehicles, low insurance penetration persists. As of January 2022, only three million out of over 12 million vehicles were insured, underlining the significant room for growth in the sector.

Challenges and Opportunities

The 2022 enactment of the National Health Insurance Authority Bill, aiming to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians, is seen as a positive step, yet challenges remain. Distrust and low awareness have hindered the selling of insurance products. Additionally, Nigeria’s economic struggles and rising insecurity are possibly influencing a growing interest in life insurance as a form of financial security.

While the growth trajectory of life insurance is promising, a concerted effort is needed to enhance insurance penetration. Strategies focusing on increased awareness, trust-building, and the provision of appropriate products tailored to the Nigerian populace are key to unlocking the untapped potential of Nigeria’s insurance industry.