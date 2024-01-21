Lekki Deep Sea Port Welcomes Nigeria's Largest Container Vessel

Marking a monumental milestone in Nigeria's maritime industry, the Lekki Deep Sea Port has successfully received the largest container vessel to ever sail the country's territorial waters. The vessel, named Maersk Edirne, is a colossal structure of 367 meters in length and 48.2 meters in width, boasting a gross registered tonnage of 142,131 metric tonnes. Its dead weight tonnage stands at 147,340 metric tonnes, with the capacity to hold a staggering 3,376 cargo onboard.

A Leap Forward in Maritime Operations

The successful navigation of the Maersk Edirne by the skilled pilots of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) underlines the port's capabilities to handle large-scale maritime operations. This event surpasses the previous records held by MV Stadelhorn and MSC Maureen, the largest commercial vessels that docked at Onne Port and Tincan Island Port Complexes, respectively. The arrival of the Maersk Edirne at Lekki Deep Sea Port epitomizes the port's commitment to fully automated processes and transshipment services, demonstrating its readiness to embrace the future of maritime industry.

Transshipment Services and Future Plans

The historic docking of the Maersk Edirne follows the port's announcement in June 2023 of the arrival of Rimbaud, the first transshipment vessel at its container terminal. The management's strategic decision to invest in transshipment services aligns with their vision to elevate Nigeria's position on the global maritime map.

Commitment to the Marine and Blue Economy

The NPA's Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, stated that this achievement aligns with the authority's commitment to maximize the potentials of Nigeria's marine and blue economy. This pledge was articulated during the signing of the presidential ministerial performance bond in December 2023. Koko also praised the support from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for endorsing the NPA's initiatives and investing in skill development and equipment renewal.