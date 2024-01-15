en English
Africa

Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria’s Image

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria’s Image

Legal practitioner, Ahmed Jimoh, has challenged Nigerian journalists to shift the narrative of their country by focusing more on its positive aspects. In conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria, Jimoh expressed concern over the media’s inclination towards reporting negative events such as kidnappings and bombings. He emphasized the duty of journalists as agents of good news, urging them to illuminate the achievements of Nigerians who excel on international platforms, thus projecting a more favorable image of Nigeria to the world.

Projecting Nigeria’s Positive Image

Jimoh’s call for positive reporting is a plea for a rebalance in the scales of news reporting in Nigeria. He underscores the importance of highlighting Nigeria’s rich culture, tourism potentials, and the successes of Nigerians in various fields. His message is clear: while it’s essential to report on the country’s challenges, it’s equally crucial to shed light on its positive attributes.

A Call for Responsible Journalism

Pivoting to the role of journalists, Jimoh reiterates their responsibility as agents of good news. He criticizes the disproportionate focus on destructive events, which he believes paints an unfair picture of the country. His call to action implores journalists to exercise discretion in their reporting, emphasizing the potential impact of their narratives on Nigeria’s global image.

Positive News as a Catalyst for Change

Jimoh’s advice is hinged on the understanding that every nation faces challenges. However, he believes that focusing on the positive aspects can serve as a catalyst for change, fostering national pride and inspiring citizens to contribute to their country’s progress. His appeal underscores the power of the media in shaping perceptions and the essential role of journalism in nation-building.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

