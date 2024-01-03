en English
Nigeria

Leadership Transition at Leadway Assurance Aligns with Regulatory Directives

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Leadership Transition at Leadway Assurance Aligns with Regulatory Directives

In compliance with the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) tenure limit guidelines, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, a leading insurance firm in Nigeria, has undertaken a crucial leadership transition. As of January 1, 2024, Gboyega Lesi has stepped into the role of acting managing director, pending regulatory approval from NAICOM.

A Leadership Born from Experience

The Board has shown their confidence in Lesi’s capabilities, acknowledging his extensive experience and collaboration with the outgoing managing director, Tunde Hassan-Odukale. Lesi’s near-three-decade tenure in the insurance industry is marked with various positions within Leadway Assurance, including his last role as the Executive Director of Commercial Business.

(Read Also: Nigeria Road Safety Officials Clash with Soldiers in Unidentified Location)

An Addition to the Executive Team

Alongside Lesi’s appointment, Oluwafunmilayo Amanwa has been named the executive director of Technical & Operations, replacing Adetola Adegbayi. This appointment is also awaiting NAICOM’s approval. Both Lesi and Amanwa boast a robust background in the insurance sector. Lesi is an alumnus of Lagos Business School and Aston Business School, while Amanwa holds a Law degree from Lagos State University.

(Read Also: APC’s Economic Strategy Likened to Tailoring Process, Says Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Adherence to Regulatory Directives and Corporate Governance

The leadership changes at Leadway Assurance are aimed at maintaining the company’s strict adherence to regulatory directives and corporate governance. The company remains committed to its mission of providing innovative insurance solutions, and with the new leadership, it aims to further strengthen its position in the industry.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

