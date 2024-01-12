en English
Nigeria

LBSL Spearheads Eco-Friendly Bus Services in Lagos

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
LBSL Spearheads Eco-Friendly Bus Services in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has taken a forward-thinking step towards sustainable public transportation. Its regulated company, Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), is making strides to introduce eco-friendly bus services for the people of Lagos State. The LBSL, operating under the direct supervision of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), is adapting to the rapidly changing bus service industry, with a focus on environmentally friendly solutions.

Successful Proof-of-Concept Exercise

The LBSL recently conducted a successful proof-of-concept (POC) exercise for electric mass transit vehicles. This initiative demonstrated the feasibility of integrating these eco-friendly buses into the state’s transport system. The success of this exercise was made possible through strong collaboration with various stakeholders, including LAMATA.

A Commitment to Excellence

Mr Idowu Oguntona, the Managing Director of LBSL, stressed the importance of a customer-centric approach, transparency, and staff empowerment in delivering exceptional service. He commended the tireless efforts, creativity, and dedication of the LBSL team, which he said played a crucial role in the company’s success. Further, he expressed confidence in the collective efforts of his team to usher in the desired transformation in the coming year.

A Step Towards Sustainability

LBSL’s initiative is a significant step towards more sustainable transportation solutions in one of Nigeria’s most populous states. This move reflects a broader shift towards eco-friendly public transport alternatives, not just in Nigeria, but globally. The LBSL’s commitment to sustainability promises a cleaner, greener future for the residents of Lagos State.

Nigeria Transportation
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

