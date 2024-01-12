Lawyer Petitions Army Chief over Brutal Assault on Police Officer

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has moved to petition the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, demanding action against a group of Army personnel involved in the brutal assault of ASP Edet Inyang, a police officer. This incident occurred on December 9, 2023, near the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade in Asaba, Delta State.

Escalation of a Misunderstanding

The confrontation began over a misunderstanding regarding parking of Inyang’s vehicle. The situation heightened when Inyang failed to understand a soldier’s commands due to distance, resulting in severe physical abuse that eventually left him unconscious.

Evidence of Brutality

Effiong’s statement, substantiated by video and photograph evidence, paints a harrowing picture of the brutality suffered by Inyang. Currently undergoing medical treatment, Inyang’s left ear has been severely affected, and its functionality is compromised due to the assault.

A Call for Accountability

The lawyer’s petition not only demands the identification and punishment of the soldiers involved but also calls for compensation for ASP Inyang. This plea for justice aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive to the Army to avoid retaliatory violence against police or civilians. It also resonates with the Nigerian Army’s longstanding zero tolerance stance towards human rights abuses, as articulated by a former Army spokesperson in 2017.