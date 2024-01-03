en English
Nigeria

Lawmaker Proposes Permanent Solutions to Plateau State’s Security Challenges

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Lawmaker Proposes Permanent Solutions to Plateau State's Security Challenges

In an official visit to Plateau State, Vice President Kashim Shettima expressed his sympathies to the victims of recent attacks, highlighting the urgency of addressing the increasing violence. Amidst this sensitive backdrop, a prominent lawmaker, Diket, put forth a proposal designed to transform the state’s security landscape.

Permanent Solutions for Persistent Challenges

Representing Plateau State under the APC party, Senator Diket Plang has called for an end to the temporary measures adopted to combat the state’s security issues. He proposed a strategy that focuses on addressing the root of the problem rather than its symptoms.

Diket’s proposition includes the establishment of military bases at known flashpoints. The intention is to deter bandit activities and secure the entry and exit points frequently used by criminals. These locations include Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu, Gindiri, and Bauchi, some of the most afflicted areas in the state.

The Call for a Proactive Approach

This proposal isn’t the lawmaker’s first attempt at instigating change. Diket had previously raised a motion in the national assembly, advocating for enduring peace in Plateau through a proactive and permanent approach. His plea resonated deeply, echoing sentiments of a population desperate for lasting peace.

Strengthening Security Forces and Community Involvement

As part of his address, Diket praised the Chief of Defence Staff for his accessibility and prompt deployment of troops to conflict zones. Yet, he also emphasized the necessity for increased funding and cooperation for the security forces.

Diket called on the community to play a role in restoring peace. He urged citizens to assist by exposing criminals, stating that peace requires everyone’s effort. His call to arms, metaphorical in nature, underscores the collective responsibility of every Plateau inhabitant in ensuring their state’s security.

Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

