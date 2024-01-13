LAMATA Warns Against Unauthorised Payments Amid Lagos Blue Line Rail Progress

Commuters are being warned by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to avoid making payments for transport services into personal bank accounts. This comes in the wake of a viral video where passengers claimed they were instructed by an official to pay for a train ride into a personal account, blaming network issues with Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. This incident has led to the clarification by LAMATA that such actions do not represent the payment practices of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line System.

Payment Procedures of the LRMT Blue Line System

LAMATA’s consultant, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi, has emphasized that the only accepted mode of payment is through the Cowry Card. This card can be topped up either via POS, by transferring funds to a linked wallet, or to certain collecting accounts managed by the service provider Touch and Pay Ltd. Each train station in the system has a designated account number for payment identification. LAMATA ensures that these payment channels are transparent and constantly monitored.

Progress of the Lagos Blue Line Rail

In a recent development, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu announced that the Lagos Blue Line rail is now 90 percent complete. He confirmed that the project is set to be delivered in the first quarter of the next year. The Blue Line rail, which will run on electric tracks, will feature an Electric Motor Vehicle (EMV) warning system. The governor has ensured that two sets of four train coaches will be acquired from China between September and October. Furthermore, he has guaranteed that there will be adequate security at every train station and platform with the use of CCTV.

Taking Action Against Vandalism

The governor has expressed his concerns about the increasing levels of vandalism along the rail corridors. He has issued a strong warning to perpetrators to desist from such harmful actions. This step is taken to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of the rail system.