Lagos Trumpet Conference Redefines Trumpeters' Role as Societal Assets, March 2024

Lagos is set to host the transformative Lagos Trumpet Conference (LTC) in March 2024, aiming to redefine the societal perception and utilization of trumpeters. Victor Ademofe, the Chief Training Officer of the Nigerian Trumpet Guild, alongside other renowned figures in the trumpet world, will spearhead this pivotal event. Scheduled for the 13th and 14th at the Saxophone Hub in Gbaja Shopping Mall, Surulere, the conference promises to be a landmark gathering for musicians and stakeholders alike.

The LTC seeks to address and correct misconceptions surrounding trumpet players, positioning them as invaluable societal assets rather than marginalized artists. Ademofe's statement underscores the conference's mission to illuminate the profound roles trumpeters can play in leadership, alertness, and economic enhancement. Esteemed participants like Prof Abiodun Adebiyi, Etuk Ubong, and Taiwo Clegg, among others, will delve into discussions on the instrument's art, science, and potential economic contributions.

Charting a New Course for Trumpeters

Through a series of talks, workshops, and performances, the conference aims to chart a progressive path for trumpeters, empowering them with the knowledge of their instrument's power and versatility. The LTC will explore various facets of trumpet playing, from its spiritual significance to its economic viability, offering participants a holistic view of their craft. This event not only seeks to educate but also to foster a community among trumpeters, encouraging collaboration and innovation.

The Lagos Trumpet Conference is more than just a gathering; it's a movement toward redefining the narrative of trumpet players within the broader context of society and the economy. By highlighting the instrument's historical significance and modern-day potential, the LTC aims to inspire a new generation of trumpeters to embrace their role with pride and purpose. As the event draws near, the anticipation grows not just among musicians but also within the communities they inspire, hinting at a future where trumpeters are recognized as the leaders and visionaries they truly are.