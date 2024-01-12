en English
Agriculture

Lagos State Urges Reduction in ‘Ponmo’ Consumption to Improve Air Quality

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Lagos State Urges Reduction in ‘Ponmo’ Consumption to Improve Air Quality

In a move that resonates deeply with the global discourse on air pollution and climate change, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has urged residents to curtail their consumption of ‘ponmo’—a locally cherished delicacy made from cow skin—to enhance air quality. The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, noted that the process of transforming cow skin into the edible delicacy involves extensive burning, a practice that releases damaging carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

The Air Quality Conundrum

According to LASEPA’s data across 22 regions in Lagos, air quality oscillates between moderate and unhealthy, a concerning trend largely attributed to traffic congestion, industrial emissions, and the use of generators. However, the processing of hides and skins for ‘ponmo,’ a popular local delicacy, has emerged as a significant contributor to the state’s deteriorating air quality.

Addressing the Emission Problem

Ajayi, who is also a medical doctor, has called for conscious efforts from residents to mitigate carbon emissions. He stressed on adopting measures such as tree planting, carpooling, and favoring solar energy over generators—actions that can significantly curb carbon footprints while contributing to a healthier environment.

Health Implications of Poor Air Quality

Poor air quality, according to Ajayi, heightens the risk of respiratory issues, including asthma and chronic respiratory conditions, underscoring the need for immediate and effective interventions. The state government has echoed this call, urging the public to make conscious choices in light of data revealing moderate to unhealthy Air Quality Index in several areas. Data from AirQo Africa further corroborates these findings, indicating that parts of Lagos State are grappling with moderate air quality, a state that could adversely impact sensitive individuals.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

