Lagos State Police Clamp Down on Crime: 5 Kidnappers Caught, 64 Suspects Paraded

In a significant stride towards eradicating crime in Lagos, the State Police Command has made a substantial arrest of five alleged kidnappers alongside the parade of 64 suspects linked to various criminal activities. This operation, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Adegoke Fayoade, underscores the relentless efforts to maintain law and order within the state.

Advertisment

Detailed Operation and Arrests

The police operation, which culminated in the arrests on February 20, 2024, targeted a kidnapping syndicate notorious for their extortion schemes. Among the apprehended were individuals implicated in a disturbing kidnapping case where a victim was abducted and subjected to a ransom demand amounting to N6.4 million after already having transferred N400,000 to his captors. This incident, characterized by the transfer of the victim between groups and the theft of valuable personal items, highlighted the brazen operations of the kidnappers. The suspects, identified as Zara Onyesom, Abayomi Olalere Ishola, Chima Collins, Oluwasheun Illre, and Ayodabo Muyideen, are now facing legal proceedings.

Comprehensive Sweep Against Crime

Advertisment

The commendable arrests form part of a broader crackdown against criminal elements within Lagos, with the Police Command showcasing an impressive haul of 20 firearms, 120 rounds of toy ammunition, and 28 live ammunition, among other contraband. The operation also targeted cult-related activities, leading to the capture of individuals terrorizing the Ijanikin and Badagry areas. This proactive approach by the Lagos State Police Command not only disrupts the activities of criminal gangs but also significantly contributes to the safety and security of the community.

Strategic Police Initiatives and Community Engagement

Under the leadership of Commissioner Fayoade, the Lagos State Police Command has adopted a multifaceted strategy involving community engagement, technology utilization, and intelligence-led policing to combat crime effectively. These initiatives, part of a comprehensive security overhaul, have resulted in the arrest of over 2,329 suspects since December 2023, underscoring the command's dedication to its mandate. The successful operations and subsequent prosecutions exemplify the commitment of the Lagos police to uphold justice and deter future criminal activities.

As the Lagos State Police Command continues its vigilant efforts to safeguard the community, the recent arrests serve as a stark warning to individuals engaged in criminal conduct. The relentless pursuit of justice and the strategic deployment of police resources underscore the unwavering resolve to maintain peace and order in Lagos, reinforcing the message that crime does not pay.