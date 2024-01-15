en English
Business

Lagos State IRS Urges Employers to Submit Annual Tax Returns by January 31

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Lagos State IRS Urges Employers to Submit Annual Tax Returns by January 31

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has called on employers across Lagos State to ensure they submit their annual tax returns before the looming deadline of January 31, 2024. The warning was issued by the LIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, and relayed to the public by the Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude.

Adherence to Tax Submission Deadline

Mr. Subair stressed the importance of meeting the deadline, pointing out that failure to comply would result in penalties and other statutory sanctions as stipulated under section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2011. The LIRS has made it clear that the submission of returns must be done exclusively through the LIRS e-Tax portal, thereby eliminating the option of manual filing.

The e-Tax Portal: A Secure and User-friendly Option

The e-Tax portal is being promoted as an easy-to-use and secure platform for employers to file their taxes, whether from their homes or offices. To facilitate this process, employers are required to generate a taxpayer ID for their employees. The ID is a mandatory requirement for employers to use the portal for filing their employees’ P.A.Y.E returns.

Assistance Available for Taxpayers

To aid employers in this process and ensure smooth handling of any issues that may arise, LIRS has provided staff assistance for taxpayers at its various offices. By offering this support, the LIRS aims to foster a culture of tax compliance among Lagos-based businesses and employers, while also promoting the use of the e-Tax system for filing returns.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

