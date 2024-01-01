Lagos State Government’s Gate Removal Decision Sparks Security Concerns

The Lagos State Government’s decision to remove street gates in Lekki Phase 1 has sparked a wave of concern from Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa. The gates, he noted, were an essential security measure installed by residents in response to the increased criminal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests in 2020.

The Purpose of the Gates

According to Adegboruwa, the gates were erected to shield the neighborhood from looters, manage the influx of commercial activities, and mitigate environmental pollutants. The residents had obtained written permission from the state government to install these gates, sometimes in exchange for fees, and in adherence to certain regulations regarding their operation. The lawyer suggested that misleading information might have been provided to the government, insinuating that the gates were a cause of traffic congestion, leading to their removal.

Appeal to the Government

Adegboruwa appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to collaborate with the Lekki Phase 1 Residents Association to find a solution that ensures the safety and security of residents. The removal of the gates, he warned, could potentially expose the neighborhood and worsen insecurity in the area.

The Government’s Stand

In a contrasting viewpoint, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, defended the decision, stating that the gates violate environmental laws. He emphasized that residents do not have rights to obstruct government roads and maintained that Lagos State is the safest in Nigeria and the administration is providing adequate security.

