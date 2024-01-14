Lagos State Government’s Battle to Reclaim Public Spaces: Successes and Challenges

In a bid to enhance the city’s environment, the Lagos State government in Nigeria has embarked on an initiative to reclaim public and open spaces. These areas have been illegally occupied for a spectrum of commercial and residential activities. In an operation that required significant resource and security mobilization, the government successfully reclaimed spaces in areas including Iganmu Bridge, Doyin, Orile, Alaba, Mile 2, Festac First Gate, Alakija, Abule-Ado, Iyana-Iba, and Alaba-Rago.

The Return of the Evicted

Despite the initial success of the reclamation efforts, the government has failed to put in place sustainable management measures for these reclaimed spaces. This lack of follow-up has led to the gradual return of the evicted occupants, who once transformed these spaces into shops, mini-warehouses, offices, betting houses, and workshops. The persistence of this pattern has raised concerns among residents who have been affected by the illegal occupation.

Residents’ Concerns and Suggestions

Residents have voiced their fears over the recurrence of the problem. They note that while the reclamation has improved accessibility and significantly reduced criminal activities, the lack of sustained use or development of these areas could invite the same issues. To address this, some residents have suggested the government should repurpose these spaces into parks, gardens, or bus parks. Such transformation would not only prevent recolonization by illegal occupants but also enhance public services.

Government Measures and Future Actions

The evictions and demolitions of illegal structures are part of the state’s efforts to improve environmental conditions. These actions are carried out through inter-ministerial collaborations involving the Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and the Ministry of Physical Planning. With the signing of the new budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government is expected to enact further actions to prevent the return of evicted individuals and to develop the reclaimed spaces.