Lagos State Government to Launch Discounted Food Markets

The Lagos State Government has announced its plans to kick off discounted sales of food items across the five divisions of the state, starting from Sunday, March 17, 2024. This initiative, known as the "Ounje Eko" Food Markets, is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's commitment to alleviating the impact of the economic challenges faced by residents.

Governor's Directive and Objectives

According to Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu directed the commencement of the food markets to provide essential food items at a discounted rate of 25% to Lagos residents. The initiative aims to ensure that staple food items such as rice, beans, gari, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper are accessible to residents at affordable prices.

Implementation and Transparency Measures

To prevent irregularities and ensure widespread access to discounted food items, the Lagos State Government plans to introduce a voucher system as part of the pilot scheme. Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been carefully selected to manage the process, while also providing real-time data for monitoring purposes. The prices of the food items, including rice and beans, have been clearly listed to maintain transparency in the process.

Market Locations and Governor's Call for Cooperation

The discounted food markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry divisions. Governor Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to cooperate with market operators and monitor the process closely. The governor emphasized the importance of orderliness and public cooperation to ensure the success of the initiative.

As the Lagos State Government prepares to launch the "Ounje Eko" Food Markets, the initiative is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents grappling with economic challenges, while also promoting food security and affordability across the state.