Lagos State Government Announces Reopening of Lekki Conservation Centre After Maintenance Work

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans to reopen the Lekki Conservation Centre on March 29, 2024, following the completion of maintenance work. This announcement comes after the tourist destination was temporarily closed for repairs due to concerns raised by a viral video showcasing the deteriorating condition of the canopy walk bridge and other areas within the centre.

Confirmation by Officials: Special Adviser Affirms Completion of Maintenance

During a visit to the centre, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, confirmed the completion of extensive routine maintenance works. He expressed satisfaction with the repairs and renovations, emphasizing the readiness of the facility to welcome visitors, particularly during the upcoming Easter celebration.

Appreciation for Support and Intervention: Acknowledgment from Centre's Director-General

The Director-General of the Centre, Prof Mathew Onoja, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for its prompt intervention and efforts towards ensuring the seamless completion of repairs and renovations. He acknowledged the support received following the circulation of the viral video, underscoring the importance of maintaining the centre as a prime tourist attraction in Lagos.

Significance of Lekki Conservation Centre: A Premier Tourist Destination

The Lekki Conservation Centre stands as a nature reserve and one of Nigeria's most visited tourist attractions, boasting the longest canopy walkway in Africa. Its reopening signifies the government's commitment to preserving and promoting environmental conservation and tourism within the state.

As visitors eagerly anticipate the reopening, the Lagos State Government reaffirms its dedication to providing world-class recreational facilities for residents and tourists alike, fostering sustainable development and cultural enrichment in the region.