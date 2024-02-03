Lagos State By-Election Sees Peaceful Start Amid Heightened Security Measures

Lagos state, the bustling heart of Nigeria, pulsates with a different kind of rhythm today. A by-election is underway, with security measures ramped up to an unprecedented level. Security forces have been deployed strategically at polling units, traffic points, and arterial roads. The goal is clear: to deter any form of disruption to the electoral process and prevent the menace of ballot box snatching.

Voting started promptly across various communities in Lagos, with reports indicating an on-time commencement in many polling stations. At the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila's voting unit and the Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Primary School in Surulere, voting began at 8:30 a.m. The electoral materials also arrived early at the polling unit at State Junior Grammar School in Surulere, where the former Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babatunde Fashola, is expected to cast his vote.

An Encouraging Turnout

The start of the voting process at Gbaja Stadium Surulere and at unit 20, Ward 6 Onitolo Community High School also went off without a hitch. A significant number of the 624 registered voters turned up to exercise their democratic rights. The Presiding Officer at the Onitolo location, Miss Aishat Oyedun, reported a strong voter turnout, with final numbers to be determined after the conclusion of the poll.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and the LP candidate, Adeola Adebanjo, made fervent calls for free, fair, and credible elections. They emphasized the need for robust security measures to ensure the safety of lives and property during the by-election. They implored stakeholders to promote a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the elections, urging voters to participate in vast numbers. The article also underscores the severe consequences for individuals intending to cause trouble, with movement restrictions limited to the Surulere area where the by-election is taking place.