Lagos State and Amo Farm Join Forces to Promote Poultry Farming and Enhance Food Security

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has forged a significant partnership with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, aiming to bolster poultry farming among Lagos residents. This strategic alliance is a direct response to an alarming 133 percent surge in food insecurity among Nigerians, as cited in the 2023 State of Global Food and Nutrition Society report.

Boosting Food Security and Financial Independence

Under this initiative, 50 residents, selected from the Lagos State Social Registry, will receive start-up packs consisting of 1,000 Noiler birds, 20 five-week-old Noiler birds, 25kg of Amo Byng Grower Pellet, and a Divertamin nutrient blend. These resources aim to increase personal income while simultaneously addressing the critical nutritional needs of children.

Noiler Birds: A Dual-Purpose Innovation

Noiler birds, a unique innovation from Amo Farm, are expected to lay eggs at 20-22 weeks and can be consumed for meat at 14-16 weeks. Speaking at a micro-enterprise support ceremony, Olayinka Akorede, the National Sales Coordinator for Noiler at Amo Farm, underscored the dual benefits of Noiler birds for feeding and income generation.

Commitment to Food Sufficiency and Poverty Reduction

Mrs. Itoro Awala-Ale, Business Development Manager at Amo Farm, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting Lagos State's ambitious goals of achieving food sufficiency and reducing poverty. This partnership will not only foster financial independence among Lagos residents but also play a crucial role in enhancing food security in the state, thus presenting a model for other states to emulate.