Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Gears for March Unveiling

In a testament to the power of modern urban planning and tenacity, the Lagos State Government finds itself on the cusp of unveiling its much-anticipated Rail Mass Transit Red Line. The ambitious project, which is set to revolutionize transport in Nigeria’s bustling mega-city, is due for launch in March, according to the latest updates from the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo.

Progress on Track

The Red Line’s tracks are reportedly at a 95% completion mark, with the construction of eight train stations almost finished. Most of these stations are 99.9% complete, save for the Yaba station which stands at an impressive 89%. This stellar progress underscores the commitment of the Lagos State Government and its partners to deliver an efficient and modern mass transit system to Lagosians.

Revving Up for Operation

As preparations for the unveiling gather momentum, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has procured two sets of trains for Red Line operations. These trains are primed and ready for testing and operation, setting the stage for a transformative chapter in Lagos’s transportation narrative. The Red Line shares tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and testing, along with interface work with NRC, is set to commence in early to mid-March.

Presidential Inauguration

Adding a touch of gravitas to the project’s launch, President Bola Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the Lagos Red Line rail in the first quarter of 2024. The prospect of this high-profile inauguration underlines the significance of the Red Line to Lagos and Nigeria at large, set to become a shining beacon of progress in urban transport.