Business

Lagos Ports Resume Operations Amid High Import Duties and Regulatory Challenges

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Lagos Ports Resume Operations Amid High Import Duties and Regulatory Challenges

Activities at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port Complex in Lagos, Nigeria have witnessed a noticeable resumption as importers and their agents have begun to return to clear and take delivery of their cargoes. However, the volume of cargo delivery has seen a significant downturn, with a more than 80% plunge reported by a terminal operator at the Tin Can Island Port. The slow pace of activity was attributed to the holiday season, with a customs officer expressing hope for a return to normalcy in the coming week.

High Import Duties: A Major Concern

Clearing agents are grappling with the high costs of clearing goods, as import duties have become a major concern. The spike in import duty is linked to the high exchange rate and shipping costs into Nigeria, which have led to a decrease in the volume of cargo, leaving many agents without work. Some agents have reported ceasing operations or reducing the number of containers they import. The fluctuating exchange rate and the increased cost of transportation to the ports are adding to the challenges faced by agents. These economic conditions have driven some industry participants to relocate or adopt a wait-and-see approach, hoping for conditions to improve before resuming full operations at the ports.

Need for Professional Regulatory Processes

Dr Eugene Nweke, former president of NAGAFF, has urged the Federal Government to implement professional regulatory processes to encourage the use of Indemnity Letter in shipping and cargo clearance transactions in Nigeria. Nweke emphasized the need for Freight Forwarders to be absolved from liabilities and called for the integration of Forwarding Instructions by FIATA and the use of Indemnity Letter. He also underlined the importance of professional regulations and the application of uniform documents in shipping, aviation, and road transportation.

Port Concession: A Beacon of Improvement

According to a study, the performances of Onne, Apapa, and Warri seaports improved post-concession, with users perceiving the relevance of ICT in cargo clearance as improved at concession. Furthermore, levels of corruption were perceived to be lower at the pre-concession period. The improvement of port efficiency or productivity was identified as the primary motivation for port concessions in Nigeria.

Business Economy Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

