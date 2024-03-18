Lagos PDP Local Government Chairmen's Forum Condemns Jandor's Leadership Claims and Election Performance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Chairmen's Forum in Lagos has issued a scathing critique of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, citing his alleged disregard for crucial advice and party structures as contributing factors to his loss in the state's gubernatorial election.

Displeasure Over Jandor's Conduct

The forum expressed dismay over Jandor's behavior since joining the party, accusing him of ignoring established party traditions and norms. They highlighted instances where Jandor allegedly bypassed party structures in candidate selection, leading to internal strife and legal disputes within the party.

Allegations Against Jandor's Leadership

The forum condemned Jandor's assertion of leadership within the party, arguing that his actions contradicted the party's principles. They criticized his decision to select a deputy governorship candidate outside of the party's recommendations, which reportedly resulted in the defection of Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to the Labour Party.

Rejection of Jandor's Claims

In response to Jandor's claims to party leadership, the forum emphasized that his leadership authority pales in comparison to figures like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, attributing Atiku's leadership status to his founding membership in the party and former vice presidency. They deemed Jandor's actions detrimental to the party's cohesion and unity.

Call for Accountability

The forum warned Jandor of dire consequences if he continues to make unsavory remarks against the party's leadership in the state, particularly targeting Chief Olabode George. They affirmed their commitment to upholding party values and denounced any negative comments directed towards respected party elders.

In conclusion, the Lagos PDP Local Government Chairmen's Forum signaled their intent to hold Jandor accountable for his actions, urging him to refrain from further destabilizing the party's integrity and unity.