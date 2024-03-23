Lagos PDP Local Government Chairmen Forum Calls for Probe into Gubernatorial Candidate JANDOR's Conduct

The Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Chairmen in Lagos State has launched scathing condemnations against the party's gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as JANDOR. Accusations leveled against JANDOR include alleged funds diversion, disregard for party structures, and engaging in anti-party activities.
Call for Investigation
In a strongly-worded statement, the Lagos PDP LGA Chairmen Forum has urged the PDP National Headquarters to initiate a thorough investigation into JANDOR's conduct during the election, particularly focusing on the alleged diversion of campaign funds. The forum emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency, urging the national body to ensure that JANDOR gives a detailed account of all funds designated for the party's campaign in Lagos.
Disruption of Party Unity
The chairmen argue that JANDOR's actions have caused significant divisions within the party, leading to internal conflicts and legal disputes. They highlight instances where JANDOR allegedly disregarded party protocols and unilaterally selected candidates, leading to conflicts with party elders and members. This, they claim, has disrupted the unity and cohesion within the Lagos PDP.
"He blatantly disregarded the party and went on to singlehandedly pick Funke Akindele, who was not a member of our party, and not even a politician. And that was what led to the cold war which later snowballed into his trouble with elders of the party led by Chief Olabode George. This character was imposed on the party," the Forum stated.
Denial and Counterclaims
In response to the allegations, JANDOR vehemently denies any wrongdoing, asserting that he financed his entire election campaign using personal funds without any financial assistance from the party or external sources. He challenges the chairmen's forum to provide concrete evidence to support their claims and accuses them of engaging in anti-party activities themselves during the election period.
As the controversy unfolds, the call for a probe into JANDOR's conduct underscores the growing tensions within the Lagos PDP and the need for transparency and accountability in political processes. The outcome of any investigation will likely have significant implications for the party's internal dynamics and its future electoral strategies in Lagos State.