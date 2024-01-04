en English
Law

Lagos Lawyer Hospitalized After Distressing Police Encounter

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Olumide Sonupe, a seasoned lawyer based in Lagos, found himself in distressing circumstances that led to his hospitalization. His ordeal began at the Moshalashi Police Station, Alimosho, where he had gone on December 30, 2023, to negotiate the release of his client. His client, a carpenter by profession, had been detained over a controversial contract dispute revolving around chair designs.

The Unfolding of Unfortunate Events

The client’s alleged breach of contract and subsequent detention had prompted Sonupe’s involvement. Despite his earnest efforts to present a civil resolution, the police demanded a sum of N30,000 for bail, a demand that Sonupe found to be unreasonable. His attempt to advocate for his client escalated into a confrontation with the police officers present.

Accusations and Detention

In a turn of events, Sonupe was accused of attempting to disarm an officer. This serious accusation led to the lawyer’s own detention. He ended up spending two distressing nights in the same cell as his client. Despite the willingness of Sonupe’s family members to volunteer as sureties, their offers were rejected by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO). The carpenter, on the brink of release, was re-arrested and locked up alongside Sonupe.

Health Deterioration and Hospitalization

Sonupe’s health sharply deteriorated during his confinement. Upon his release on January 1, 2024, he was immediately hospitalized. The police justified their actions by pointing to Sonupe’s alleged lack of decorum during the heated exchange. Meanwhile, The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been informed of the incident and is expected to provide legal support for Sonupe.

Police Confirmation and DPO’s Silence

The state Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the occurrence of the incident, adding another layer of credibility to the disturbing tale. However, the DPO involved in the incident has notably remained silent, refraining from responding to inquiries about the event.

Law Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

