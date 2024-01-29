Lagos Crackdown on Illegal Construction and Squatting: A Step Towards a Safe City

An alarming video has surfaced online, depicting an area of water being backfilled with sand behind Lakeview 2 on Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos, a preparatory move for subsequent construction.

Shared by the Lagos State Environment Update, the video features a concerned male voice underscoring the potential cascading effects of such activity. He details the area as a canal that's being plugged to facilitate the erection of a new house, posing a risk of obstructing the water flow.

Commissioner Responds to Public Concerns

The Lagos Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, swiftly addressed the situation. He unequivocally labeled the construction as illegal, ensuring that the Lagos State Government would implement necessary procedures to rectify the issue.

Eviction Directive for Illegal Occupants

Simultaneously, the Lagos State government has enacted a directive for the expulsion of unlawful inhabitants residing under the Ijora Causeway Bridge and the Lagos Blue Rail Line overhead bridge in Ijora. The Commissioner issued a five-day quit notice to the squatters, accentuating the peril embodied by the occupation of the space under the Blue Rail Line bridge.

Building Infringements on Secondary Collectors

Further, the ministry's environmental team conducted a visit to the Park View Estate in Ikoyi. They found a secondary collector had been infringed upon by buildings and fencing. The discovery led to directives for property owners to provide unrestricted access for the state to monitor its secondary collectors and eliminate any obstructions.

The rapidly unfolding events underscore the Lagos State government's commitment to preserving the city's environment and infrastructure. The illegal construction and squatting activities not only pose a risk to the city's infrastructure but also threaten the safety and well-being of its residents. As the situation unfolds, the spotlight is on the government's actions and the hope is for swift and effective measures to address these concerns.