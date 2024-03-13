Lagos Court Sentences Man to Jail for Aiding Suspect's Escape in Forgery Case

In a noteworthy development from Lagos, Nwachukwu Oliver has been sentenced to a year in prison by the Apapa Magistrates Court for his role in facilitating the escape of Abonu Anslem, who faced charges of forgery and breaching peace.

This case, which spanned four years, underscores the justice system's resolve against those obstructing the course of justice.

The police charged Oliver in 2019 for allegedly acting as a surety for Anslem but failing to ensure his presence in court to face charges.

One of the counts accused Oliver and an accomplice of conspiring to obstruct justice by aiding Anslem's escape, an act punishable under Lagos State's criminal law. Throughout the trial, the prosecution presented a witness against Oliver, who also testified in his defense.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate L. Owolabi declared Oliver guilty, emphasizing that the evidence convincingly showed his involvement in aiding Anslem's escape. Owolabi highlighted the severity and harm caused by Oliver's actions, noting the presence of aggravating factors in this case which warranted a stringent response from the court.