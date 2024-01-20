Lagos Country Club to Kick off 2024 with Grand New Year Party Featuring King Sunny Ade

The Lagos Country Club, a prestigious social institution, is all set to ring in the New Year in grand style. Set for Friday, January 26, 2024, the club's New Year Party is an eagerly awaited event on the Lagos social calendar, promising a memorable evening filled with music, merriment, and camaraderie. The highlight of the evening is the performance by King Sunny Ade and his African Beats, a tradition that adds a unique cultural charm to the festivities.

King Sunny Ade: A Tradition of Musical Excellence

King Sunny Ade, a musical icon revered for his indelible contributions to Nigerian music, has a long-standing tradition of playing at the club's Annual New Year Party. His performances, a blend of Juju and Afrobeat, are a testament to the rich musical heritage of Nigeria, setting the tone for an evening of celebration and unity. The king's melodies, coupled with the infectious rhythm of his African Beats, ensure that the attendees are treated to a musical spectacle unlike any other.

A Night of Distinguished Presence

The New Year Party will be graced by notable figures from various walks of life. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who serves as the club's Patron, will be in attendance, lending his esteemed presence to the event. Sir Kessington Adebutu, a respected figure in Lagos society, has been honored as the Father of the Day. His Royal Majesty, Oba (Engr) Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Adegorunshe V, Ayangburen Ikorodu Kingdom, will be present as the Royal Father of the Day, adding a royal touch to the celebrations. Other distinguished guests will include Honorable James Faleke, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi, and Dr Gabriel Ogbecie, OON.

A Legacy of Unity and Celebration

The New Year Party is a flagship event for the Lagos Country Club, initiated approximately three decades ago. Beyond the glamour and entertainment, it serves as a platform for the club's members to celebrate the New Year together in an environment filled with love, unity, and a shared sense of community. This event underscores the club's commitment to fostering a sense of belonging among its members, making every New Year's celebration an unforgettable experience.