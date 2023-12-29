en English
Nigeria

Lagos Council Chairman Rasak Ajala Launches N250m Empowerment Program

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:06 am EST
Lagos Council Chairman Rasak Ajala Launches N250m Empowerment Program

On December 29, 2023, Rasak Ajala, the Chairman of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area in Lagos State, unveiled a N250 million empowerment program. This groundbreaking initiative aims to uplift various strata of society within his jurisdiction. Ajala’s decision to implement this program springs from his own experiences of hardship during his youth, inspiring him to extend a helping hand to those in similar circumstances.

Programs Catering to Diverse Needs

The empowerment program is designed with a wide-ranging scope, offering a variety of opportunities. It includes competitions for the youth, quiz and debate competitions for students, grants for women, loan facilities for small and medium enterprises, and subsidized chicken for the economically vulnerable. This diverse approach ensures that the benefits of the program reach as many people as possible, regardless of their age, gender, or socioeconomic status.

(Read Also: Lagos’ Economic Downturn: A Catalyst for Rising Child Labor)

Ajala’s Story: From Humble Beginnings to Empowering Others

Ajala’s journey from his modest beginnings in the Ajala area of Mushin to his rise through political ranks is a story of resilience and perseverance. He transitioned from a councillor to a vice chairman and now serves as the chairman of the local council. Throughout his journey, he has remained grateful for the opportunities to make a positive impact on people’s lives. This empowerment program is a testament to his commitment to giving back to the society that has allowed him to ascend to his current role.

(Read Also: President Tinubu Pledges to Address Poverty and Improve Education in Nigeria)

More than a Political Gesture

Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, a chairmanship hopeful for Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, underlined the importance of collaboration among societal stakeholders. He praised the efforts of his non-governmental organization, the Change Agent Foundation International (CAFI), which has provided empowerment programs, scholarship schemes, and support to thousands of Nigerians. Furthermore, Okeyomi called for political emancipation through training and awareness programs, emphasizing the necessity of holding elected leaders accountable. This echoes Ajala’s sentiment, reinforcing the belief that societal upliftment is more than just a political gesture – it is a commitment to serve the community.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

