Lagos APC Assures Public of Government's Commitment to Addressing Challenges

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has acknowledged the prevailing challenges in the country while assuring the public of the government's concerted efforts to address them. In his 2024 Easter message delivered on Friday, the state party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, expressed confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to navigate through these difficult times and effect positive change.

Ojelabi commended President Tinubu for his proactive approach in tackling the nation's challenges and Governor Sanwo-Olu for his efforts to alleviate the burdens faced by Lagos residents. He emphasized the belief that the present adversities would eventually pave the way for progress, urging Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to exercise patience and rally behind leaders committed to enhancing the nation's welfare.

The APC chairman called on Christians and Nigerians in general to embrace the spirit of Easter by demonstrating love towards others and being their brothers' keepers. He encouraged Christians to reflect on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ on Good Friday and draw inspiration from his example of forgiveness and selflessness.

Ojelabi urged Christians to emulate Christ's humility and forgiveness, emphasizing the importance of strengthening their relationship with God and placing their trust in His divine providence. He reminded citizens of the significance of respecting constituted authorities at all levels, highlighting the need for unity and cooperation in overcoming shared challenges.

In conclusion, Ojelabi urged Nigerians to draw strength from the lessons of Good Friday, which symbolize perseverance in the face of adversity and the eventual triumph of hope and renewal. He expressed optimism that with faith, resilience, and collective effort, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and emerge stronger than ever before.