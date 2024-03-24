Labour Party Shifts National Convention Venue to Nnewi, Anambra State

The Labour Party has once again altered the venue of its national convention, this time relocating it to Nnewi, Anambra State. The decision was conveyed through a notice issued by the party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, and National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim, to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mamood. The convention is now slated to take place at the Grand Season Hotel in Nnewi on March 27, 2024.

Advertisment

Shifting Plans: From Benin City to Umuahia, Now Nnewi

This latest change comes after the Labour Party initially scheduled the national convention for March 29 in Benin City, Edo State, before rescheduling it to March 27 at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, including the non-availability of the proposed venue, the party has opted to relocate the event to Nnewi, Anambra State. The decision underscores the party's flexibility in adapting to logistical challenges while ensuring the smooth conduct of its key political activities.

Ensuring Convention Success: Adjustments and Coordination

In their communication to INEC, the Labour Party leadership expressed regret over the venue change but emphasized the necessity of adapting to circumstances beyond their control. The party remains committed to upholding democratic principles and facilitating a successful convention that promotes inclusivity and transparency. With the new venue confirmed and preparations underway, the Labour Party seeks to convene a gathering that fosters constructive dialogue, strategic planning, and collective decision-making for the advancement of its political agenda.