Labour Party Faction Calls for Suspension of Upcoming Convention Amidst Party Crisis

The Labour Party Patriotic Members Congress (LPPMC) has issued a plea to the leadership of the Labour Party, urging them to suspend the upcoming party convention in light of recent internal strife. The call for suspension comes amidst a backdrop of internal conflicts regarding party control and ownership, which have plagued the Labour Party in recent times.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Kingsley Okundaye, the LPPMC expressed deep concern over the unfolding events within the party, particularly the contentious interactions between the National Chairman, Mr. Abure, and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The group emphasized the need for a resolution to the ongoing turmoil before proceeding with any party-related activities.

Concerns Over Party Unity and Progress

Dr. Okundaye highlighted the urgency of suspending the forthcoming convention, citing the need for extensive consultations among stakeholders and party members. He emphasized that such a move would align with constitutional provisions and facilitate a unified approach towards future party congresses and conventions. The LPPMC underscored its commitment to upholding justice, unity, peace, and progress within the Labour Party.

"As advocates for justice and unity within our esteemed party, we cannot overlook the concerning developments unfolding before us. The recent clashes between the National Chairman and the NLC have raised serious doubts about the party's stability and cohesion. It is imperative that we prioritize dialogue and inclusivity to address these challenges effectively," stated Dr. Okundaye.

Call for Dialogue and Consultations

The LPPMC reiterated its call for the suspension of the proposed convention as a means to create space for comprehensive consultations and dialogue among relevant stakeholders. By adhering to constitutional provisions and engaging in inclusive discussions, the party can chart a path forward that fosters unity, reconciliation, and progress. The group emphasized the importance of collective decision-making and urged the party leadership to heed their plea for the greater good of the Labour Party.

"We urge the leadership of the Labour Party to heed our call for the suspension of the upcoming convention. This decision will allow for thorough consultations and deliberations, ultimately paving the way for a more cohesive and resilient party structure. Let us prioritize unity and cooperation as we navigate through these challenging times," concluded Dr. Okundaye.