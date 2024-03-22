Labour Party Chairman Accuses Ajaero-led NLC of Theft and Rascality

The rift between the Labour Party and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has escalated, with Labour Party National Chairman, Comrade Julious Abure, accusing the Joe Ajaero-led NLC of stealing funds designated for staff salaries and other valuables during a recent attack on the party's national secretariat.

Accusations of Shame and Lawlessness: Abure Condemns NLC's Actions

In his first public statement since the picketing of the party's secretariat, Abure denounced the actions of the labour leaders as shameful and indicative of lawlessness. Through a statement released by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Abure condemned the siege on the secretariat, describing it as an abuse of office and a violation of the nation's laws.

NLC Under Fire: Abure Challenges Legitimacy and Integrity of Ajaero's Leadership

Abure asserted that the Nigeria Labour Congress, under the leadership of Joe Ajaero, is not above the law and should be held accountable for their actions. He accused the NLC leadership of unlawfully seizing the secretariat, damaging property, and stealing funds earmarked for official purposes, including staff salaries. Abure's scathing remarks underscore the deepening divide between the Labour Party and the Ajaero-led faction of the NLC.

Threat to Political Progress: Abure Warns of Consequences for NLC's Actions

Expressing concern over the potential ramifications of NLC's conduct, Abure warned that Ajaero's leadership is jeopardizing the gains achieved by the Labour Party in the 2023 general election. The escalating conflict between the two organizations raises questions about the future of their relationship and the stability of Nigeria's political landscape.