Kwara State Governor Rewards Presidential Debate Winners, Pledges Investment in Education

In a sterling show of support for education, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has rewarded six public school students who emerged as winners in the presidential debate competition in Abuja. Each student received a cheque of one million naira, with a full scholarship for their first degree at any public tertiary institution in Nigeria. The beneficiaries, Mashood Kamaldeen, Jatto Ramatallahi, Jimoh Abayomi Emmanuel, Emmanuel Chioma, Dolapo Mariam, and AbdulKareem Uswat, hail from various schools within the state.

The Governor expressed his administration's unwavering commitment to monitoring the educational progress of these students. Alongside this, AbdulRazaq announced an ambitious plan to invest billions of naira into the educational sector this year. This fund will be directed towards improving the educational curriculum and infrastructure in schools, as well as supporting educational and hygiene programs like AGILE and WASH.

Appreciating Stakeholders

AbdulRazaq also took the opportunity to commend the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for their tireless work in the educational sector. He further pledged his administration's continued support for the agency. The Governor also acknowledged the significant contributions of traditional institutions towards education in the state.

The event, which was attended by various government officials, traditional chiefs, and the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Kwara state chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Oniye, was filled with gratitude towards the Governor for his dedication to improving education. As the students prepare to represent Nigeria at the World School Debate Championship in Serbia later in the year, the state and its people watch with pride and anticipation.