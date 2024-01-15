Kwara State Governor Honors Armed Forces On Remembrance Day

On Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Kwara State's Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq paid a heartfelt tribute to the valor and dedication of security officers, acknowledging their sacrifices in preserving the nation's sovereignty and their unyielding efforts in maintaining peace and security. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery demonstrated by servicemen and women, and the essential role they play in ensuring the country's stability and freedom.

The annual event, marked on January 15, commemorates the nation's departed compatriots and honors living veterans. It showcases a solemn assembly at the unknown soldier's cenotaph, where security chiefs, political leaders, members of the Nigerian legion, and other stakeholders pay tribute to war veterans. The day's proceedings include the laying of wreaths, the release of white pigeons symbolizing peace and unity, traditional gun salutes, and the introduction of the Armed Forces emblem to generate financial support for the families of fallen war veterans.

The Governor emphasized the importance of supporting the welfare of veterans and the families of fallen heroes and stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure national security. He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by soldiers throughout history and commended the exemplary work of security forces within Kwara state. Other dignitaries, including the state Chief Judge and representatives of various organizations, also laid wreaths at the event, acknowledging the families of fallen soldiers and the invaluable contributions of our Armed Forces.

At the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq laid a wreath to pay tribute to fallen and serving heroes. The 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Nigeria reached its climax with the laying of wreaths in honor of the country's fallen heroes at the National Arcade, Abuja. This ceremony symbolizes the end of the country's civil war and is held each year to honor and appreciate surviving military men and women who have retired from service, as well as to honor the wives and children of war veterans.