Kwara Governor AbdulRazaq Rewards Debate Winners with N6 Million and Scholarships

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has bestowed an unprecedented reward on six public school students, following their triumphant win at the presidential debate competition in Abuja. Each student received a grand total of one million naira and a full scholarship for their first degree at any public tertiary institution in Nigeria.

The beneficiaries are a mix from various schools within Kwara State. They include Mashood Kamaldeen, Jatto Ramatallahi, Jimoh Abayomi Emmanuel, Emmanuel Chioma, Dolapo Mariam, and AbdulKareem Uswat. These students are also set to represent Nigeria at the World School Debate Championship in Serbia.

Investing in Education

Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated the students and their families, pledging to monitor their education. He highlighted his administration's commitment to education, pledging billions of naira investment in educational programs and infrastructure. The governor's plans include the AGILE and WASH initiatives which aim to enhance learning environments and pupil safety.

The Governor also recognized the significant role of teachers, parents, and traditional institutions in supporting education, calling for their continued patriotism. In response, Dr Jato Muhammad Awal, on behalf of the parents, expressed gratitude for the Governor's vision and efforts in the educational sector. This gesture by the Governor is a testament to his commitment to educational advancement in Kwara State.