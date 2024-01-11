en English
Military

Kwara and Osun State Governors Advocate for Welfare of Ex-Servicemen and Fallen Heroes’ Families

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
On the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund launch, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, have made fervent calls for Nigerians to rally behind the welfare of ex-servicemen and the families of fallen heroes. The two leaders underscored this as a significant step in motivating the present members of the Armed Forces.

Launching the Emblem Appeal Fund

Speaking in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by ex-servicemen and ensuring their families are well cared for. He elaborated that the Emblem Appeal Fund was primarily designed to lend a helping hand to families who have been impacted by wars and military operations. This includes the loved ones of the victims of the Hercules C130 plane crash.

Ademola Adeleke’s Call for Veteran Care

At a parallel event in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke stressed on the importance of veteran care. He asserted that in times of economic crisis, it is crucial not to overlook the needs of military veterans. Adeleke advocated for the creation of a national policy on veteran care, which would encompass support for the wounded and those living with permanent disabilities.

A United Front for Ex-Servicemen

Both governors made generous donations and urged public and private entities to contribute to the cause. They recognized the pivotal role that service personnel play in the maintenance of national security and unity. In their view, supporting these brave men and women, and their families, is a testament to their commitment to the nation. Their call to action underscores the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the welfare of those who have served and sacrificed for the nation’s peace and stability.

Military Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

