Fashion

Kokamz Couture Kids Gears Up for Annual Fashion Show: A Blend of Fashion and Values

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Kokamz Couture Kids Gears Up for Annual Fashion Show: A Blend of Fashion and Values

Kokamz Couture Kids, under the astute leadership of its Creative Director and Founder, Uzoma Johnson, is gearing up for its annual fashion extravaganza, the Kokamz Couture Kids/Teen Fashion Show. This anticipated event is much more than a showcase of fashion trends; it is a platform for promoting social inclusion and connectivity among children, placing Kokamz on a competitive footing with globally recognized brands such as Zara and H&M.

Kokamz Couture Kids Summer Spray Fashion Week

The upcoming 2024 edition, dubbed the Kokamz Couture Kids Summer Spray Fashion Week, will unfold in the bustling city of Aba, in Abia State. The event aims to empower young minds, embedding values like outspokenness, morals, and education into their consciousness. The brand’s unique approach of letting models keep the attires they wear during the show has proven to be a masterstroke, bolstering engagement and brand recognition.

Presence in Prestigious Fashion Events

Not content with just its own runway, Kokamz Couture has made its presence felt on other prestigious stages. It has strutted its creations at Fashion Fusion UK in Birmingham, Lagos Fashion Festival, Gtco Fashion Weekend, and Aba Fashion Show. Each appearance has solidified its reputation as a brand that marries quality with durability.

Inspiration and Future Goals

Behind every successful brand is a maverick. For Kokamz Couture, it’s Uzoma Johnson. She draws inspiration from industry stalwarts like Zara Kids, Vicky James, and Sergio Hudson, known for their unique sourcing of quality materials and lasting fashion statements. With a firm foothold established, Kokamz Couture now eyes expansion, with sights set on fashion shows in London and beyond.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

