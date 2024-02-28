Kogi Women Farmers Highlight Struggles with Agricultural Input Access, Call for Government Action

In Kogi State, Nigeria, the voices of smallholder women farmers are rising, pressing for crucial changes in agricultural input distribution. At the core of this issue is the Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation (SWOFON), which, alongside the Kogi State Budget Committee Group (BCG) and with the backing of ActionAid Nigeria, has recently spotlighted the dire need for better access to agricultural inputs through a community scorecard presentation. This event underscores a broader challenge faced by women in agriculture, emphasizing their pivotal role in the state's food security and agricultural productivity.

Hajiya Rukayat Lare Ahmed, SWOFON's Kogi State Coordinator, has made a fervent appeal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry for the timely provision of mature seeds. With the rainy season approaching, the necessity for these inputs becomes even more acute, aiming for a leap towards zero hunger in Kogi State.

This call for action is not just about seeds but represents a broader plea for empowerment and support for women, who are integral to the agricultural landscape in terms of labor, animal husbandry, and food processing.

Challenges and Contributions of Smallholder Farmers

Despite their significant contributions, producing 90% of the state's total agricultural output, smallholder farmers face substantial hurdles in accessing needed inputs. Hamza Aliyu, SWOFON's Programme Officer, highlights that women, who constitute a majority in the agricultural workforce, are especially disadvantaged in this regard.

The presentation of the community scorecard, which gathered insights from women farmers across the 21 local government areas of Kogi State, aims to propel progress by bringing these issues to light.

Government Recognition and Future Prospects

Recognizing the critical situation, Timothy Ojomah, the Kogi Commissioner for Agriculture, acknowledged the access barriers and the government's awareness of the crucial role women farmers play.

With promises of improved distribution strategies and engagement with women farmers' leadership, there's a glimmer of hope for addressing these challenges. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen, as the women of SWOFON continue to advocate for their rights and the betterment of agricultural practices in Kogi State.