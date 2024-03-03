Kogi State's Ulama'u Council Disburses N3 Million in Zakat, Aids 63 Vulnerable Persons

In a significant move towards wealth redistribution and social welfare, the Council of Ulama'u in Kogi State has disbursed N50,000 each to 63 vulnerable individuals across the state's 21 local government areas. The event, marking the second edition of the Zakat disbursement ceremony, took place at the Kutepa mosque, Lokoja, with key figures including the state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who was represented by Commissioner MD Faruk.

The distribution of over N3 million in Zakat underscores the Islamic principle of wealth redistribution among Muslims. Governor Ododo, through his representative, highlighted Zakat as a crucial pillar of Islam, aimed at ensuring fairness and justice in wealth distribution. The governor also announced a donation of one million naira to support the initiative. Moreover, the event served as a platform to address the water scarcity issue in the state capital, promising residents a swift resolution.

Emphasizing the Importance of Giving

Alhaji Suleman Baba-Ali, the chairman of the occasion, represented by the former speaker of Kogi state Assembly, Hon Umar Imam Alfa, emphasized the significance of giving as outlined in the Holy Quran.

The payment of Zakat, he noted, is obligatory for all Muslims, aiming to alleviate the plight of the less fortunate within the community. The lecture delivered by Ustaz M Bello, Chief Register of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kogi State, further reinforced the importance of regular Zakat payment for the well-being of the Muslim community.

Hope and Gratitude: The Impact on Beneficiaries

The Administrative Secretary of the Zakat and Endowment Committee, Alhaji Tanko Talle, expressed gratitude towards contributors for the successful hosting of the event. He shared that the beneficiaries, including widows and other vulnerables from across Kogi's 21 local governments, were carefully selected by the committee.

This gesture not only provided immediate financial relief but also emphasized the communal responsibility towards supporting the needy. Beneficiaries were encouraged to make the best use of the financial aid, highlighting the broader impact of Zakat on individual lives and community welfare.